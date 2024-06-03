x
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Actress Hema Arrested by Bengaluru Cops

Actress Hema Arrested by Bengaluru Cops

Tollywood actress Hema landed into deep trouble after a rave party was raided by the cops in Bengaluru. The acts of Hema irked the cops and her blood samples made it clear that she has taken drugs. She was served notices to attend before the Special Crime Branch in Bengaluru but she skipped the investigation citing health reasons. The actress appeared before the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru today in a burkha and the video of the actress is now viral on social media. The cops arrested Hema after conducting the medical tests.

She tried hard to mislead the cops after the raid on May 19th and the blood samples of all the individuals are taken. 86 samples were tested positive and the investigation is going on. Hema said that she was suffering with viral fever because of which she could not attend for the investigation. The Bengaluru cops are expected to produce the actress before the court tomorrow morning. The cops are also expected to release a statement soon.

