Shocking overdose of romance in Love Mouli

Navdeep has been busy as an actor but he has been struggling to score a super hit as a lead actor. He pinned many hopes on Love Mouli and the film is slated for June 7th release. The trailer hints that the film will appeal to youth and it has enough dose of romance and liplocks. But the film has extreme overdose of romance and liplocks throughout the film. Love Mouli has 42 liplock scenes which means that almost every episode as a liplock. Love Mouli is packed with intimate scenes and one of the romantic scene lasts for four minutes. This is a record in any Telugu film.

The team is pretty confident on the film and a special premiere is planned in Vizag. The makers are also planning special premieres in Hyderabad. Love Mouli is directed by Avaneendra and the film features Navdeep, Pankhuri Gidwani in the lead roles. Prashanth Reddy Tatikonda is the producer and Navdeep sports a new and stylish look for the film.