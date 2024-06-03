x
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Mrunal Thakur joins Kalki 2898 AD Team

Published on June 3, 2024 by

Mrunal Thakur joins Kalki 2898 AD Team

Kalki 2898 AD is the next biggest release in Indian cinema and the film features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in crucial roles. The film also has Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salman playing guest roles in the film. Both these actors worked with the film’s director Nag Ashwin in the past. The latest update is that Sita Ramam beauty Mrunal Thakur has played a special cameo in the film. The makers are yet to make an official statement for the same.

Mrunal Thakur played Sita in Sita Ramam that was produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the producers of Kalki 2898 AD. Mrunal Thakur will have a small but important role in Kalki 2898 AD. The film is hitting the screens on June 27th and the theatrical trailer of the film will be out on June 7th. Santosh Narayanan is the music director and Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film that banks big on VFX.

