Mrunal Thakur joins Kalki 2898 AD Team

Kalki 2898 AD is the next biggest release in Indian cinema and the film features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in crucial roles. The film also has Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salman playing guest roles in the film. Both these actors worked with the film’s director Nag Ashwin in the past. The latest update is that Sita Ramam beauty Mrunal Thakur has played a special cameo in the film. The makers are yet to make an official statement for the same.

Mrunal Thakur played Sita in Sita Ramam that was produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the producers of Kalki 2898 AD. Mrunal Thakur will have a small but important role in Kalki 2898 AD. The film is hitting the screens on June 27th and the theatrical trailer of the film will be out on June 7th. Santosh Narayanan is the music director and Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi film that banks big on VFX.