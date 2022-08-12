Supreme Court rejects Raghurama petition

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the quash petition of Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju requesting the court to quash the FIR filed against his son and his security personnel in an alleged case of beating an AP intelligence constable.

Earlier in the week, the Telagnana high court had dismissed Raghurama Krishnam Raju’s quash petition for withdrawal of a case filed in Gachibowli police station against his family members and security personnel in the same case.

The Supreme Court had asked the petitioner to wait for the completion of the FIR process and investigation.

It may be mentioned here that Raghurama Krishnam Raju’s son and security personnel have allegedly beaten up an intelligence wing constable near his house earlier in July. While the constable was on duty, the MP’s son and his security personnel took him home and beat him up, before informing the Gachibowli police.

The constable lodged a complaint against the MP’s son and the two CRPF personnel for thrashing him and taking away his identification card. The Central government had suspended the two CRPF personnel, while the Gachibowli police had booked a case.

The Supreme Court wanted the petitioner to allow the police to complete the formalities and approach the court at a later stage. The Telangana High Court too had asked the MP to wait for the police to complete the investigation.

The counsel for the AP Intelligence informed the high court that the CRPF personnel were placed under suspension and the case has strength to proceed further. The court accepted the argument and dismissed Raghurama Krishnam Raju’s petition.