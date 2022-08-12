Sita Ramam First Week Worldwide Collections – Good

Sita Ramam has a good first week with a worldwide distributor share of 17.60 Cr. After an average opening day, the film has an excellent trend on weekends and weekdays. The film is yet to reach the valuation mark in the Telugu States and is expected to reach that mark by the end of this Monday.

The film is a Hit overseas with USA alone contributing 850 thousand of dollars. It will hit the million dollar mark this weekend.

Below are the area-wise shares:

AreaFirst Week Worldwide Collectionsfirst weekend All India collectionsPre release Business
Nizam3.45 Cr2.25 Cr4Cr
Ceeded1.20 Cr0.65 Cr2Cr
Andhra4.45 Cr2.60 Cr6Cr
AP/TS9.10 Cr5.50 Cr
Karnataka0.65 Cr
TN0.90 Cr
Kerala0.90 Cr
North0.15 Cr
All India 8.10 Cr
ROI5 Cr1Cr
OS3.50 Cr3Cr
Worldwide 17.60 Cr16Cr

