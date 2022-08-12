Sita Ramam First Week Worldwide Collections – Good

Sita Ramam has a good first week with a worldwide distributor share of 17.60 Cr. After an average opening day, the film has an excellent trend on weekends and weekdays. The film is yet to reach the valuation mark in the Telugu States and is expected to reach that mark by the end of this Monday.

The film is a Hit overseas with USA alone contributing 850 thousand of dollars. It will hit the million dollar mark this weekend.

Below are the area-wise shares:

Area First Week Worldwide Collections first weekend All India collections Pre release Business Nizam 3.45 Cr 2.25 Cr 4Cr Ceeded 1.20 Cr 0.65 Cr 2Cr Andhra 4.45 Cr 2.60 Cr 6Cr AP/TS 9.10 Cr 5.50 Cr Karnataka 0.65 Cr TN 0.90 Cr Kerala 0.90 Cr North 0.15 Cr All India 8.10 Cr ROI 5 Cr 1Cr OS 3.50 Cr 3Cr Worldwide 17.60 Cr 16Cr