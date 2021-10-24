Suresh Babu still puzzled about Drushyam 2 and Virata Parvam

Suresh Babu is a clever businessman who plays a safe bet with his films. The top producer has two projects Drushyam 2 and Virata Parvam ready for release. Venky’s last film Naarappa released on Amazon Prime and the makers of Drushyam 2 inked a deal with Disney Plus Hostar. But the streaming date of the film was yet to be announced as the makers wanted to rethink about their decision. The theatres are now open and films like Love Story have done exceptional business across the Telugu states. Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam final copy is ready but there is no update about the release of the project.

Suresh Babu and his team are now left puzzled about the release of Drushyam 2 and Virata Parvam. Several Tollywood films announced their release dates and the chart for the year is already full. Suresh Babu is now left puzzled to take the final call on the release of Drushyam 2 and Virata Parvam. There are talks that he may opt-out to release them through the digital platforms as the offers are ready. Virata Parvam is directed by Venu Udugula and Drushyam 2 is directed by Jeethu Joseph.