Prashanth Neel about picking up Prabhas for Salaar

Rebelstar Prabhas celebrated his 42nd birthday in style and the teaser of his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam was unveiled. The entire film fraternity took social media to wish the new pan-Indian star on the occasion. Prabhas celebrated his birthday in Hyderabad along with his close friends last night. He is working with KGF sensation Prashanth Neel in Salaar and the shoot of this action entertainer is happening at a fast pace. During his recent interview with a leading daily, Prashanth Neel was asked why he picked up Prabhas for Salaar.

“I was impressed with the innocence of Prabhas and I decided to draw out his innocence and showcase it on screen. I thought that it would be fantastic. My logic is if the villain is strong, the heroism would be stronger on screen. Salaar would be a feast for action film lovers” told Prashanth Neel. The film that features Prabhas and Shruthi Haasan will hit the screens next year. His next offering KGF: Chapter 2 is ready for release and it is announced for summer 2022 release.