Aryan Khan’s bank accounts and medical reports under scanner

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the officials of NCB on October 3rd, a day after he was taken into custody from a cruise in Mumbai. A series of arrests are made after the investigation commenced. Aryan Khan’s bail petition was denied several times and the hearing in the Bombay High Court will take place on October 26th. The officials of NCB visited the residence of Shah Rukh Khan recently and they wanted the actor to submit the details of the bank accounts, medical records and the foreign visits of Aryan Khan.

The bodyguard of Shah Rukh Khan submitted all the details to Narcotics Control Bureau office on Friday evening in a sealed cover. The officials kept a special track of the financial transactions of Aryan Khan. The deleted WhatsApp chats are being extracted currently. ‘There is a lot of evidence that Aryan consumed drugs on a regular basis and had relations with international drug dealers’, told NCB to the NDPS Court. Hence the financial transactions are closely watched.

The NDPS Court also said that Aryan Khan knew that his friend was carrying drugs on the cruise on October 2nd. On the other side, actress Ananya Pandey was drilled by the officials of NCB for two days in connection with the drugs case.