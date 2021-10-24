Drugs battle reaches Delhi power corridors, TDP

The YSRCP-TDP ruckus over the drug haul in AP has now shifted to Delhi. Both the parties have now taken the battle to Delhi and are fighting it out in the national capital. While the TDP delegation led by Chandrababu Naidu is already in Delhi and is trying to meet President Ram Nath Kovind. The YSRCP on the other hand, is trying to petition to the Central Election Commission to plead for the cancellation of the recognition of the TDP as a regional political party.

On October 19, TDP spokesperson made obnoxiously disparaging comments on YS Jagan in connection with the recent drug seizures. Reacting to this, the YSRCP cadres have attacked the party offices, including the state headquarters in a big way. Protesting against this Chandrababu has called for a bandh on October 21. In response, the YSRCP too has given a call for state-wide protests. Now both the parties have taken the issue to Delhi.

The TDP leaders, led by Chandrababu, have secured an appointment with President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. In view of Covid restrictions, only five members have been allowed to meet the President. Meanwhile, the TDP is trying to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. .

On the other hand, the YSRCP is trying to take the issue of Pattabhi’s comments to the notice of the Central Election Commission. The party will seek the cancellation of the recognition of the TDP in view of the unfair practices and lack of political decorum. Thus the whole issue has now shifted to Delhi.