Suresh Babu to remake one more Korean Film

Veteran producer Suresh Babu is quite cautious and all his recent offerings ended up as money-spinners. After remaking the Korean Film Miss Granny as Oh Baby, Suresh Babu is all set to remake one more Korean film Midnight Runners. The film is all about two ruthless cops (males), but in the remake, Suresh Babu decided to go with two female cops. Sudheer Varma who is currently working on the remake of Andhadhun will direct this remake too.

Suresh Babu along with Sunitha Tati (Oh Baby co-producer) will produce the film. Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas are the lead actresses in this film. Both the actresses loved their roles and gave their nod. The regular shoot commences next month. More details awaited.