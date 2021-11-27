Suresh Babu’s sensational comments on Ticketing System

Veteran Producer Suresh Babu sounds quite practical and goes with the flow. He gets updated as per the trend and some of his recent films produced on Suresh Productions headed for a direct digital release. Though he was criticized, Suresh Babu made open statements that he and his partners are not ready to suffer losses during the pandemic times. During his recent media interaction, Suresh Babu made some sensational comments on the low ticket pricing and how the exhibition industry is shattered with the move.

“There would be a price for every product in the market. It is not wise to restrict the prices for movie tickets as the big-budget films would suffer badly to recover their investments. There are talks about black tickets which hardly exist for a day or two. I am surprised by the restrictions imposed on ticket prices. Considering the current ticket prices, it would be quite tough for the theatre owners to recover the electricity charges. The governments are ignoring our film industry. If the situations continue to be the same, the exhibition industry would be vanished” told Suresh Babu.