Buzz: Megastar and Maruthi film Shelved?

Megastar Chiranjeevi turned a signing spree and is lined up with several films. From the past few weeks, there are strong speculations that Chiranjeevi gave his nod for Maruthi and the film will be produced by UV Creations and Geetha Arts jointly. The latest update we hear is that the film is shelved. Megastar and Maruthi met twice to discuss about teaming up. Maruthi also narrated an idea to Chiranjeevi. But the film is no longer on cards. The reasons are not disclosed but Megastar decided to shelve the project.

Chiranjeevi recently gave his nod for Venky Kudumula and the film will be produced by DVV Danayya. The project will commence shoot once Megastar completes his current projects. He is shooting for God Father and Bhola Shankar simultaneously. Chiranjeevi will commence the shoot of Bobby’s film in December. Megastar is expected to have three releases in 2022.