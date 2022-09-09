Advertisement

Veteran actor and South star Suriya, who recently won the national award for best actor for Soorarai Pottru, is now collaborating with director Siva for his next project. KE Gnanavel Raja is presenting the film while UV Creations are producing it. Vamsi Krishna and Pramod are the producers. This project is tentatively titled Suriya 42 and it commenced the shoot on 8th August.

The makers unveiled the motion poster of Suriya 42 a short while ago and it carries an intense vibe and it gives a glimpse of Suriya’s characterisation and look in the film. He looks sharp and dapper in the motion poster. DSP’s background score for the motion poster and the visuals gel well to create a lasting impact.

There is a lot of grandeur. Suriya 42 will be shot on a lavish scale and it has Disha Patani playing the female lead. The film is directed by action filmmaker Siva. “A mighty valiant saga” the tagline reads and that is to be considered as a depiction of the film.

The film is releasing in 10 langauges. The release date will be announced soon. More details about the project will be out in the due course.

Cast : Suriya,Disha Patani & others

Directed by : Siva

Music : Rock star Devi Sri Prasad.

Cinematography : Vetri Palani swamy.

Art : Milan

Editor: Nishad Yusuf

Stunts : Supreme Sundar

Co : Writer : Narayana

Dialogues: Madan Karky

Choreography : Shobi

Costumer : Rajan

Costume Designer Dhatchayani, Anu Vardhan

Make Up : Kuppuswamy

Production controller : R S Suresh Maniyan

VFX : Harihara Sulthan

Stills : CH Balu

Publicity Design : Kabilan Chelliah

PRO :GSK Media

Produced by KE Gnanvel Raja | Vamsi – Promod

Banner :Studio Green | UV creations.