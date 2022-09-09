AP high court gives conditional permission to Amaravati farmers

The Andhra Pradesh high court had given conditional permission to the Amaravati farmers’ proposed padayatra from September 12. The high court issued the permission though the AP police have denied.

The high court had asked the joint action committee of the farmers to give the identification cards and the phone numbers of the representatives to be participating in the padayatra. The court also directed the farmers to strictly follow the directions issued by the police from time to time.

The high court also asked the farmers to apply for permission for the public meeting at the end of the padayatra. The court had directed the farmers, represented by Gadde Tirupathi Rao, to give details of the speakers at the public meeting, to the police for security and other purposes.

Earlier, DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy wrote a letter to the joint action committee denying permission for the padayatra to be held from Amaravati to Arasavalli in Srikakulam district. The padayatra is planned to mark the 1000 days of the agitation by the farmers against the three capitals proposed by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

The DGP said that the padayatra might lead to law and order problems in the state, particularly along the route as there are people who support the three capitals plan of the government. The DGP expressed fear that the padayatra might cause law and order problems when it reaches Visakhapatnam, which was proposed as the administrative capital of the state.

Meanwhile, all opposition parties in the state have extended support to the proposed padayatra of the Amaravati farmers. The BJP, TDP and the Jana Sena are likely to join the padayatra, while the Congress and the Left parties are likely to extend support to the farmers.