Suriya and Jyotika donate Rs 1 Cr

Tamil actor Suriya’s next film is titled Jai Bhim and it is inspired by several real-life incidents. This courtroom drama discusses about the challenges that are faced by the community of Irula Tribe. The film is heading for a direct digital release through Amazon Prime and Suriya plays the role of a lawyer in this hard-hitting drama. Suriya and his wife Jyotika donated Rs 1 crore for the welfare of the Irula tribe in Tamil Nadu. Suriya and Jyotika handed over the cheque to Rtd Justice Chandru & members of the Pazhangudi Irular Trust through the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The funds would be used for the education of the children from the above community. Tha Se Gnanavel directed Jai Bhim and the film is inspired by a series of incidents that took place in 1993. The film discusses about the injustice done to a section of people in the name of caste discrimination. Suriya’s home banner 2D Entertainment bankrolled Jai Bhim. A special screening of the film was held in Chennai and the reviews for the film are extremely positive.

