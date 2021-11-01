Powerful title for Ravi Teja’s Next?

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja announced his 70th film and stylish director Sudheer Varma will helm this landmark film of Ravi Teja. The title of the film will be out tomorrow and the latest speculations say that the makers locked Ravanasura as the title of the film. The makers unveiled a poster recently that said ‘Heroes Don’t Exist’. Abhsihek Nama will produce the film along with Ravi Teja’s home banner RT Team Works. The movie is expected to be a packed action thriller.

Ravi Teja for now is done with the shoot of Khiladi and he is shooting for Ramarao On Duty and Trinadha Rao Nakkina’s film. Both these films are expected to hit the screens next year. Ravi Teja will commence the shoot of Sudheer Varma’s Ravanasura next year after he completes his current commitments.