Samantha all set for Bollywood debut?

Samantha is back to single status after she parted ways with her actor husband Naga Chaitanya. The actress is having a gala time with her friends and is on a break. Samantha announced two bilinguals during Dasara and the shoots will commence soon. After her portrayal as Raji from The Family Man 2 received tremendous response, Samantha is rushed with offers. The actress too during her recent interactions revealed that she would be happy to do Bollywood projects.

The latest update says that Samantha already signed her first Bollywood film that will be announced soon. Taapsee’s home banner Outsiders Films will bankroll the film which is a women-centric attempt. The pre-production work is happening and the shoot commences next year. Samantha is done with the shoot of Shaakuntalam and the film releases next year. Samantha is also in talks for several web-based projects for Amazon Prime, Netflix and Aha.