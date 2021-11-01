Farmers begin “Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam” yatra on Amaravati issue

The much-touted Amaravati farmers yatra from Tulluru to Tirupati is off to a flamboyant start with a large number of people turning up to see off the farmers. The yatra, titled Nyayasthanam nunchi Devasthanam Maha Pada Yatra, will be for a period of 45 days and would cover four districts – Guntur, Prakasam, Kurnool and Chittoor.

There would be village-level meetings and seminars all along the route. The farmers will create awareness about the yatra among the general public. The yatra would cover 70 major villages in four districts. The farmers would make a night-stay at appointed places. Before the launch of the yatra, the farmers offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara and the Goddess of Justice. They also performed all-religion padayatra. A large number of women and political leaders of various hues and shades were present.

The yatra is aimed at opposing the government’s move to have three capitals for Andhra Pradesh. It wants only Amaravati to be the capital of Andhra Pradesh. CPI leader Ramakrishna, Congress leader form Telangana Renuka Chowdary, TDP and Jana Sena leaders have extended their support to the yatra.

Initially, AP DGP Gowtham Sawang did not give permission to the yatra. However, the farmers approached the AP High Court, which gave them permission to take out a yatra. Later, the AP GDP gave them permission to take out the yatra. However, 157 persons were permitted to be part of the yatra. Similarly, no public meeting would be allowed during the yatra. The yatris were also told not to change the route map without the permission of the police and were directed not to indulge in violence and arson.