Suriya tested positive for Coronavirus

The scare of coronavirus is coming down in India and the numbers are very low when compared to the wave that shattered the country last year. Tamil actor Suriya is the latest celebrity to get tested positive for coronavirus. The actor himself informed about the news through his official social media page. He said that he is undergoing treatment for coronavirus and he is feeling better now. Suriya revealed that the normalcy is yet to return back and he asked everyone to be safe and careful.

He also thanked the team of doctors and the medical staff who are standing by his side in this tough time. Suriya recently wrapped up his portions of the shoot for Mani Ratnam’s Navarasa that will have a Netflix release. The actor is all set to join the sets of his next film that will be directed by Pandiraj. The shoot is expected to commence this month and it would be delayed for now. Suriya’s last offering Soorarai Pottru won critical acclaim and the actor’s performance was widely appreciated.