Telangana CM rules out change in leadership

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrsekhar Rao on Sunday put an end to speculation about leadership change saying he will continue in the post for next 10 years.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief made this clear at the party’s state executive meeting held at party headquarters Telangana Bhavan.

Amid speculations that his son and cabinet minister K. T. Rama Rao will soon become the Chief Minister, Chandrasekhar Rao told the meeting that he was in the pink of health and will continue in the Chief Minister’s post for the next 10 years.

The TRS chief pointed out that he has already made it clear in the state Assembly that there will be no change in the leadership. He said despite this some leaders were indulging in speculations.

Several TRS leaders had predicted in recent weeks that Rama Rao will soon be sworn in as the next Chief Minister.

KCR, as Chandrasekhar Rao is popularly known, advised the party leaders not to make unwarranted comments on the issue.

The TRS executive meeting presided over by KCR discussed various issues pertaining to party membership, constitution of the party committees from village level to the State level, election of party President, the party plenary to be held on party formation day on April 27 and other issues.

It is also learnt to have discussed the party strategy for the upcoming elections to two seats of Legislative Council, Nagarjunagar bypoll and also municipal elections to around six Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). KCR issued directions to the party leaders to ensure party’s victory in these elections.

On the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Greater Hyderabad next week, KCR said the party will announce the candidates on the day of the election through a sealed cover. He directed TRS corporators and ex-officio members to support the party candidates.

The party decided to commence its membership drive from February 12 with an aim to surpass the previous record of over 60 lakh.

The TRS chief directed the party leaders to ensure enrollment of at least 50,000 members from each Assembly constituency.