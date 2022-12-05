Suriya walks out of his Mentor’s Film: What’s Happening?

Top actor Suriya is all set to work with his mentor Bala after almost two decades and their third collaboration is titled Vanangaan. The latest update says that Suriya walked out of the project and the director Bala decided to go ahead with the film without Suriya. The official statement of Bala told that there are several changes done to the script and the changes will not suit Suriya. He also added saying that Suriya has complete trust in him. Bala said that Suriya is upset with the decision. Suriya who is a non-controversial actor remained tight-lipped and did not respond for the same.

But there are strong talks that there are creative differences between Suriya and Bala for Vanangaan. Bala said that they will soon join hands and the film would be bigger than Nandha and Pithamagan. The rumors about Suriya walking out of the film have been out since May this year. Suriya’s 2D Entertainment will also back out from the production of Vanangaan. Krithi Shetty is the leading lady and GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music for Vanangaan.