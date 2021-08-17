Sushanth’s IVNR: Get Ready For The Real Thrill

There is good demand for suspense and thriller movies of late and films with gripping narration are showing their power at box office. Suushanth’s next release Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu is an atypical action thriller. Done with its censor scrutiny, the film gets U/A certificate. So, get ready for the real thrill on August 27th.

Sushanth is seen sitting on a parked bike and lifting his finger up to show something in the poster. High on action and thrilling elements, Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu is meant for all sections and reports are quite encouraging on the film directed by first timer S Darshan.

Meenakshi Chaudhary will be seen as heroine in the film bankrolled by AI Studios and Shaastra Movies.