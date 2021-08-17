Golden days for small films in Telugu Cinema

With the ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh not favorable and experts warning of a possible third wave of coronavirus, none of the medium budget and big-budget Telugu films announced their release dates. To clear the dust and to stand in business, the exhibitors reopened the theatres and the distributors, producers are lining up small budget films. SR Kalyanamandapam gave the needed boost for the exhibition industry and several films are lined up for release in the upcoming weeks.

Close to 6 films are testing their luck every week as the theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are vacant. Some of the small films are getting a wide release as per the buzz. If they have interesting stuff, the audience are ready to watch them on silver screen. Once the biggies are announced, no small film will get a chance to get a wide release in theatres and compete with films featuring stars. This is a real golden time for small films to prove their luck.

Sree Vishnu’s Raja Raja Chora, Sunil’s Kanabadutaledu, Sampoornesh Babu’s Bazaar Rowdy, Crazy Uncles, Sudheer Babu’s Sreedevi Soda Center, Sushanth’s Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu, Sundeep Kishan’s Gully Rowdy, Sreenivas Avasarala’s 101 Jillala Andagadu are the upcoming small films that will release soon.