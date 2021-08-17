Tough days ahead for Koratala Siva

Top director Koratala Siva had to wait for two years to commence the shoot of his recent film Acharya that stars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film faced several hurdles during the pandemic time and it reached the final stages of shoot. Several Tollywood biggies that commenced shoot after Acharya are nearing completion and they announced the release dates. There is no clarity on the release date of Acharya as two songs are pending to be shot.

Ram Charan has to allocate at least 20 days to complete these songs. One of the songs will be shot on Chiranjeevi and Charan while the other one will have Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. Ram Charan already allocated dates for Shankar’s film that starts rolling from September 8th. Ram Charan will return back to India this weekend and he will have to participate in a short schedule of RRR in Hyderabad next week. Considering the situation, it would be a longer wait for Koratala Siva as Charan will not be available soon.

Koratala Siva enjoys a lion’s share in the profits of Acharya. Though Chiranjeevi’s Konidela Production Company was on the board as co-producers, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan decided to take home a hefty remuneration instead of sharing the profits. Without wrapping up the shoot, there would be no clarity on the release date of Acharya. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi too joined the sets of Lucifer remake recently. For now, Koratala Siva is puzzled and he will have to wait for the arrival of Ram Charan.