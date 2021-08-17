Will Kiran Kumar Reddy be made APCC chief?

What transpired at the recent one-on-one meeting that Rahul Gandhi had with the senior Congress leaders from Andhra Pradesh? Why has the name of former chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy suddenly cropped up? What will happen to incumbent PCC chief Sailajanath? Why are there so many rumblings in the Congress Party, which has become almost moribund and inconsequential in Andhra Pradesh?

Recently, Rahul Gandhi held one-to-one meetings with key leaders of the AP Congress and reportedly discussed how to revive the party in Andhra Pradesh. Several leaders, including present PCC chief Sailajanath attended the meeting. It is being rumoured that Sailajanath, offered to resign. He is reported to have told Rahul Gandhi that he was not getting any cooperation from the seniors in the party.

Senior party leaders like former union ministers JD Seeam, MM Pallam Raju and megastar Chiranjeevi are said to be highly inactive. They are seen only when some national leader visits the state. Otherwise, they are confined to their homes and are not stirring out. Even Raghuveera Reddy, the past president of the party, is busy with activities in his home village. Sailajanath is said to have brought all these to the notice of Rahul Gandhi.

But, surprisingly, Rahul is said to have brought the issue of former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy before the Congress leaders. He is said to have asked for their opinions about Kiran Kumar Reddy as the PCC chief. The leaders reportedly said Kiran Kumar Reddy would make a good choice. But, Kiran Reddy has been out of touch with politics for the past seven years, they pointed out and added that his brother is now in the TDP. Rahul Gandhi is said to have heard the Congress leaders patiently, but remained tight-lipped about his ideas.