NBK and Gopichand Malineni Film Updates

Nandamuri Balakrishna is done with the shoot of Akhanda in the direction of Boyapati Srinu and the film hits the screens in October. Balayya gave his nod for Gopichand Malineni and the pre-production work reached the final stages. Balayya suggested changes and Gopichand worked on them and narrated the final script. The final draft is locked and the movie unit is currently planning the shooting schedules.

This untitled mass entertainer will commence shoot from October 1st in Hyderabad. The look of Balakrishna is designed and a photo shoot will be conducted this week and Balayya will work on his looks in this gap. The movie is said to be a mass entertainer that is inspired by real events. The heroine’s name will be announced before the film’s launch. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and this film hits the screens in summer 2022.