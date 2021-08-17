RRR Ukraine shooting updates

The team of RRR is shooting for the last song in Ukraine on both the lead actors NTR and Ram Charan. The shoot of the song is expected to be wrapped up by Friday and the movie unit will return back to Hyderabad by the end of this week. A couple of days of patchwork is left and the entire shooting portions will be wrapped up before the end of this month. With a lot of speculations going on about the release date, the team of RRR will interact with the press after the shoot gets concluded.

SS Rajamouli is focused on the post-production work for now. With the Hindi market closed mostly, RRR will not release as per the plan on October 13th. There are several other dates considered for now and it all depends on when normalcy returns in India. RRR overseas rights too are sold for record prices and all the international territories should be open for RRR to have a grand release. The last schedule will take place in Hyderabad’s Aluminium Factory. RRR is produced by DVV Entertainment and the film is in the last leg of shoot.