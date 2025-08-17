x
Suspense ends, BJP names Vice President candidate

Published on August 17, 2025 by snehith

Suspense ends, BJP names Vice President candidate

Putting an end to all speculations over the potential Vice President candidate, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday evening finalized Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan as National Democratic Alliance’s nominee for the upcoming election scheduled to be held on September 9th. Several names have been making rounds for the past few days in the media and the political circles.

The call to choose Radhakrishnan was made after the parliamentary board meeting at the party headquarters on Sunday. The announcement camd after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda authorised the selection during the convention. The post of Vice President fell vacant consequent on the abrupt resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankar on July 21st during the Monsoon sessions. He cited health issues as the prime reason for the sudden decision.

Chandrapuram Ponnuswamy Radhakrishnan is a seasoned politician representing the BJP in Tamilnadu. He has been associated with RSS and the Jan Sangh from an early age. He is a two time Lok Sabha member having won from Coimbatore. However, he failed to repeat electoral victories in the next three attempts. He also served as the BJP president of Tamilnadu and was later named as Governor of Jharkhand and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. He is currently serving as Governor of Maharashtra.

The NDA government commands adequate majority in both the houses of parliament. So, it is poised to emerge victorious with regard to the selection of the Vice President. The Opposition India bloc may also field a candidate from its side.

