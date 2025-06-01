Swayambhu Poster: Nikhil Stuns In Fierce Avatar

Nikhil’s upcoming Pan India project Swayambhu made headlines with each update. Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, Swayambhu is a large canvas film being crafted on a massive budget. The film features intense action and war sequences. Nikhil will be seen in a transformative role as a legendary warrior.

Extending birthday wishes to Nikhil, a new poster has been released. Nikhil exudes the aura of a fierce warrior, sword in hand and eyes locked in the heat of battle. Alongside him, Samyuktha holds a bow and arrow.

The Sengol in the background represents strength and justice. Its legacy spans from ancient dynasties to the historic birth of independent India.

Produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the Pixel Studios banner, Swayambhu is Nikhil’s costliest film to date. The movie will have its teaser launched soon.