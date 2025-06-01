It is a long wait for Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer

Mega fans are all excited about the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film is announced for June 12th across the globe in a grand manner. The songs composed by MM Keeravani fell short of expectations and the trailer had to generate the buzz on Hari Hara Veera Mallu. But the trailer release is postponed and there is no clarity about when it would be out. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a periodic drama packed with action and there are a lot of speculations about the genre and story. The trailer alone can keep an end to speculations and bring up the needed buzz and expectations on the film.

The makers are yet to close the theatrical deals across the Telugu states and the producer AM Ratnam is quoting big prices. The trailer would have made a big difference by now if it was released. AM Ratnam himself admitted that the VFX work in the trailer is yet to be completed and this delayed the trailer release. With less than two weeks for the film’s release, everyone is eager about the trailer. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by Krish and Jyoti Krishna. Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol played the lead roles.