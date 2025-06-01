x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Nayanthara Family Latest Images
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
View all stories
Home > Movie News

It is a long wait for Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer

Published on June 1, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
It is a long wait for Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer
image
Too many Challenges for Bhairavam
image
This production is calling shots in South cinema
image
HIT 3 receives Backlash after OTT Release
image
Ration Shops back in AP : A Welcome Move indeed

It is a long wait for Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer

Mega fans are all excited about the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film is announced for June 12th across the globe in a grand manner. The songs composed by MM Keeravani fell short of expectations and the trailer had to generate the buzz on Hari Hara Veera Mallu. But the trailer release is postponed and there is no clarity about when it would be out. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a periodic drama packed with action and there are a lot of speculations about the genre and story. The trailer alone can keep an end to speculations and bring up the needed buzz and expectations on the film.

The makers are yet to close the theatrical deals across the Telugu states and the producer AM Ratnam is quoting big prices. The trailer would have made a big difference by now if it was released. AM Ratnam himself admitted that the VFX work in the trailer is yet to be completed and this delayed the trailer release. With less than two weeks for the film’s release, everyone is eager about the trailer. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by Krish and Jyoti Krishna. Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Bobby Deol played the lead roles.

Previous Too many Challenges for Bhairavam
else

TRENDING

image
It is a long wait for Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer
image
Too many Challenges for Bhairavam
image
This production is calling shots in South cinema

Latest

image
It is a long wait for Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer
image
Too many Challenges for Bhairavam
image
This production is calling shots in South cinema
image
HIT 3 receives Backlash after OTT Release
image
Ration Shops back in AP : A Welcome Move indeed

Most Read

image
Ration Shops back in AP : A Welcome Move indeed
image
CM reviews Goshalas, but bulls deaths continue in Vemulawada
image
AP Govt takes significant step for Quantum Valley

Related Articles

Sudheer Babu’s Fun filled Family Nights Mrunal Thakur Chilling With Her Sister Nayanthara Family Latest Images Manasa Varanasi slays in new style of wrapping Vijay Antony at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch Deepshikha at Maargan Movie Trailer Launch NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch