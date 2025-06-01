Too many Challenges for Bhairavam

Three Tollywood actors Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Nara Rohit and Manchu Manoj were not seen from years in Telugu cinema. The trio teamed up for Bhairavam, the remake of Tamil rustic film Garudan. Bhairavam released on Friday and the response has been decent. The film opened on a below average note because of the re-release of Mahesh Babu’s Khaleja. The film dominated Bhairavam across all the territories. Mahesh Babu fans celebrated Khaleja big time in theatres and the first day numbers of Bhairavam were badly impacted.

Bhairavam has witnessed a decent growth with the evening shows on Friday. The IPL playoffs match too impacted the film. One more shock is a bunch of releases on OTT. Nani’s HIT 3, Mohanlal’s Thudaram, Suriya’s Retro were released on various digital platforms over the weekend. This also has restricted a section of the audience. The Saturday numbers of Bhairavam are decent across the Telugu states. The film has to do well on Sunday and on the weekdays to recover the investments.

The IPL match on Sunday is expected to impact the evening and night show footfalls of Bhairavam today. The final of IPl 2025 falls on Tuesday and this too impacts the numbers of Bhairavam. Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life is hitting the screens on Thursday and the film is carrying good expectations. On the whole, Bhairavam has too many challenges surrounded. This mass entertainer is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and is produced by KK Radha Mohan.