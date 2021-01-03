Taapsee Pannu’s new post is all about ‘confidence’

Actress Taapsee Pannu has shared a picture on social media, which is all about being confident.

Taapsee posted a picture on social media, where she is seen wearing a grey ensemble paired with round sunglasses and has left her hair open.

“Confidence is not walking into a room thinking you are better than everyone else. It’s walking into a room and not having to compare yourself to anyone else in the first place. #HappySunday,” Taapsee posted the picture.

Taapsee will next be seen in “Rashmi Rocket”, where she plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee’s husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.

She will also be seen in “Looop Lapeta” and ” Haseen Dillruba”.