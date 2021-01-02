Taapsee signs her next Telugu project

Taapsee Pannu proved her mettle in Bollywood and has an interesting line up of films in the coming months. The actress is busy with two back to back biopics which are sports dramas. Taapsee is all set to make her comeback to Telugu cinema with Teja’s next offering Alivelu Venkataramana. This romantic saga is expected to roll soon. Gopichand was the first consideration for the lead role but there are speculations that Gopichand is no longer a part of the project.

Names like Kajal are considered for the heroine’s role but Teja is said to have finalized Taapsee. The actress heard the narration and gave her initial nod. A young Tamil actor is considered for the lead actor’s role by Teja. The scriptwork of the project got completed recently. People Media Factory will produce Alivelu Venkataramana and the film releases this year.