Vijay Sai desperate to embarrass Naidu over Ramatheertham

The Ramatheertham temple incident in Vizianagaram district became a hot subject of political controversy. The YCP has started using the untoward incidents at temples too to corner and embarrass the TDP. Already, Vijay Sai Reddy blamed Chandrababu and Lokesh for the desecration of Rama idol at Ramatheertham.

Now, Vijay Sai has given yet another big shock to Chandrababu. He has come out with a surprise last minute plan to visit Ramatheertham a few hours ahead of the TDP chief. Also, in the name of the idol disfiguring case, the police have arrested many local leaders of the TDP.

Vijay Sai Reddy’s aggressive stance on the temple incidents has put the TDP on the defensive. Tensions have risen following his visit to the temple on the same day Naidu has planned his visit. Till now, the YCP leaders have attacked the TDP leaders. However, the police are filing cases against the TDP leaders only. Even in Tadipatri, the police filed cases against JC Prabhakar Reddy whose house was attacked by the local YCP MLA.

Now, the TDP leaders were suspecting that the YCP has begun a new plan to book the TDP activists in the cases relating to vandalism of Hindu temples and idols. The arrested TDP Vizianagaram leaders were deploring that the police were forcing them to admit that they had desecrated Ramatheertham idol.