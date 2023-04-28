Tadipatri MLA says party cadre lost everything for Jagan

Tadipatri MLA in Anantapur district, Ketireddy Pedda Reddy, made quite interesting political comments on Friday. He said that the party cadre have lost everything while working for the YSR Congress Party and its supremo, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He made these comments at the Ellanuru police station while settling a dispute among the party workers who clashed with each other over a small issue. Pedda Reddy said that the workers have spent their resources for the party. However, the party had not come to their rescue in the last four years.

The government was not doing work in the villages and not clearing the bills for the contractors, he said. He said that he is not aware of the Fifteenth Finance Commission funds. “No one knows where these funds are going,” the ruling party MLA said.

The MLA further said that the party cadre across the state were not happy with the leadership. The government was not giving any relief to the workers and wondered how they would work for the party in the coming elections.

There is resentment among the MLAs too as several MLAs were listed to be dropped in the next election. At least 40 MLAs could not meet Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy even once in the last four years.

The representations of the MLAs are also not honoured except where the chief minister addresses a public meeting. Even the Arogyasri schemes are not cleared for several MLAs, they allege. They say that the chief minister appears to be generous in extending financial assistance to the people on health grounds, but not clearing the Arogyasri applications from the MLAs.

Four MLAs have already deferred with the party leadership and voted for the TDP in the recently held MLC elections. Sources say that there are two to three dozen MLAs who are ready to cross the fence as the election fever grips the state.

It is to be seen how Jagan Mohan Reddy would handle this resentment within the party as he readies for the bigger battle in 2024 April.