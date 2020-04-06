Talks On: Mahesh Babu with Trivikram

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Trivikram is in plans to patch up with Mahesh Babu. Tollywood is quite eager to witness the combo of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram. The latest development in this episode is that Mahesh Babu went in touch with Trivikram recently. It is heard that Mahesh Babu offered Trivikram to work for a film at the earliest. Trivikram is already committed to work with NTR but the project may get delayed as the top actor is occupied with the shoot of RRR.

Trivikram may think and work with Mahesh Babu if he gets enough gap before he starts NTR’s film. Mahesh Babu is in talks with Parasuram for a film and an official announcement about the project is awaited. If Trivikram comes on board to direct Mahesh, Parasuram’s project will get delayed or maybe shelved as Mahesh is just considering Parasuram as one of the options for his next. Mahesh is in the hunt for all the available options for his next project as he has ample time to start his next project.

It would be quite thrilling if Mahesh and Trivikram combo gets finalized. As of now, the talks are going on.