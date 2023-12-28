Tamil actor Vijayakanth is no More

Spread the love

Tamil actor and the founder of DMDK, Vijayakanth passed away today at the age of 71 in Chennai. Vijayakanth was critically ill some weeks ago and he recovered well. Miot Hospitals in Chennai confirmed his demise today. He was tested positive for Covid-19 and is kept on ventilator support. “Captain Vijaykanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of medical staff he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023,” told the hospital authorities.

Vijayakanth is quite famous for his portrayal in military and cop roles. He made his political debut in 2005 with Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). Vijayakanth’s original name is Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami and he was born in Madurai in 1952. He is survived by his wife and two children. Rest in peace Vijayakanth.