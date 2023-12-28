Venky75 celebrations in a Grand Manner

Spread the love

Victory Venkatesh has achieved the milestone of 75th film with Saindhav and the team arranged a grand event on the occassion. Several top actors from Telugu film industry were invited. The event was not live and it was restricted to limited fans, friends and the industry celebrities. Chiranjeevi, Nani, Rana Daggubati, Adivi Sesh, Nikhil, Sree Vishnu, Vishwak Sen, Brahmanandam, Ali along with the team of Saindhav attended the event. Anil Ravipudi and Bobby are the other guests from the directors of Telugu cinema.

Chiranjeevi lauded Venkatesh for his journey in Telugu cinema. The event will be telecasted on ETV on the New Year’s eve. Saindhav is an action thriller directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Venkatesh, Shraddha Srinath, Nawazuddin Siddhiqui, Arya, Andrea, Ruhani Sharma and others will be seen in prominent roles. Niharika Entertainment are the producers of Saindhav.