Despite losing poll I never deserted Mangalagiri, says Lokesh

“I have contested from Mangalagiri Assembly segment in 2019 elections from where the TDP never emerged victorious and despite getting defeated I have never deserted Mangalagiri, observed party general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday.

Addressing the TDP general body of the Mangalagiri Assembly segment at the party headquarters here, Lokesh said that “the voters here could not understand then what I am.” Calling Mangalagiri as a mini-Andhra Pradesh as almost all community people live here, he added.

Stating that during his Yuva Galam pada yatra whenever he listens to the problems of various sections of people he immediately recollects Mangalagiri. “I have earlier visited all corners of this segment to have the first hand information about the issues faced by the handloom workers, goldsmiths, BCs, Dalits, STs and minorities. This is the reason as to why whenever someone raised the problems I recollect Mangalagiri,” he added.

Maintaining that he has completely mingled with the people of Mangalagiri in the past four or five months, Lokesh said that he has implemented 27 various welfare schemes with his own funds. “We have supplied food for the hungry through Anna Canteens and extended marriage gifts through Pelli Kanuka scheme while push-carts were given to provide employment besides other schemes like Stri Sakthi, free medicare through NTR Sanjeevani,” he said.

Lokesh said that when he was defeated from here, some people made fun of him and even TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, too asked him whether he wants to contest from here again. “I made it clear that there is no question of going back,” he said.

Noting that the situation at Mangalagiri has come to such a pass that the sitting MLA is being replaced, Lokesh recalled the statement made by the sitting MLA, RK, when he resigned from the party that the Chief Minister has totally deceived the people here. The Chief Minister promised Cabinet berth to RK if he wins from Mangalagiri but did not keep the word while no funds are allocated for the development of Mangalagiri despite making a promise that some special funds will be allocated for the development of this segment, he pointed out.

Promising the people of Mangalagiri that he will certainly take personal responsibility to develop this segment, Lokesh said that though the voters here defeated him in the last elections he still stood by them when they are in trouble. “I have already prepared a master plan for the development of Mangalagiri and houses will be built to all those who are now shelter-less,” Lokesh said.

Lokesh also promised to take steps to regularise the lands who are in possession of the assigned, government and irrigation lands within a few days of the TDP back in power. The U-One Zone which is causing trouble to the Tadepalle farmers will be lifted and a separate welfare corporation for goldsmiths will be set up, he said.

A flyover and an underpass will be constructed to permanently solve the traffic problems, Lokesh said and stated that once the TDP is into power in another three months all the issues of the farming community will be resolved on a war-footing basis. “Now only 100 days are left for us and I am meeting all the elders in this Assembly segment. Leaders should have no protocol and egos. Let us meet everyone personally,” Lokesh told the party leaders and the cadre.

Calling upon the TDP cadre to focus on voter verification, he wanted the partymen to visit every doorstep and complete the process by the end of January. The schemes announced by Chandrababu like Babu-Surety Bhavishyathuku Guarantee and the Super Six should be taken to the people, he said.

Lokesh advised the party workers and leaders not to indulge in group politics as he is there to resolve any issue, be it small or big. Lokesh said that he will take the responsibility to protect the interest of the party leaders and cadre even if some leaders from other parties join the TDP.

“I am aware of the fact who strives for the progress of the party and I will take your responsibility,” Lokesh told the party leaders and workers. He called upon the partymen to work hard for the success of the TDP in the coming polls which are just 100 days away.