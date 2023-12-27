x
Movie News

Pottel First Look: Raw, Rustic

Published on December 27, 2023 by

Sahit Mothkhuri of Savaari fame is coming up with a unique action entertainer to be bankrolled by NISA Entertainments and Pragnya Sannidhi Creations. Yuva Chandraa Krishna is the protagonist of the movie that sees Ananya Nagalla as his wife.

The makers announced the film’s title- Pottel. The first look motion poster that is out now is also notable. It indeed shows the raw and rustic nature of the storytelling. The entire village comes together to celebrate the festivities and the same is presented captivatingly.

The motion poster showed Yuva and Ananya as a wife and a husband who have a baby boy. The story of the movie is set in a rural backdrop in the Telangana. The movie has music by Shekar Chandra.

The poster as well as the clip grabbed the attention and it will be interesting to know what kind of a movie this one is going to be.

