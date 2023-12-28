What’s happening with Bimbisara 2?

Spread the love

Bimbisara is the biggest hit in Kalyanram’s career and the team announced the sequel even before the first installment got released. The film’s director Vassishta bagged an opportunity to direct Megastar and he is out of Bimbisara 2. There are reports that Vassishta worked on the script of Bimbisara 2 but the latest news says that Kalyanram’s team is working on the scriptwork of Bimbisara 2 and Anil Paduri will direct the film.

It is unclear for now if Vassishta’s basic plot is used for Bimbisara 2 or if Kalyanram and his team are working on a new idea. The shoot of Bimbisara 2 will commence next year and Kalyanram’s NTR Arts are the producers. Vassishta is in talks with Rajinikanth, Ram Charan for his upcoming projects and he has no time for Bimbisara 2. There are also reports that he may make minor changes for the script of Bimbisara 2 in the future if Kalyanram picks up his own idea.