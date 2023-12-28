x
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
What’s happening with Bimbisara 2?

Published on December 28, 2023 by

Bimbisara is the biggest hit in Kalyanram’s career and the team announced the sequel even before the first installment got released. The film’s director Vassishta bagged an opportunity to direct Megastar and he is out of Bimbisara 2. There are reports that Vassishta worked on the script of Bimbisara 2 but the latest news says that Kalyanram’s team is working on the scriptwork of Bimbisara 2 and Anil Paduri will direct the film.

It is unclear for now if Vassishta’s basic plot is used for Bimbisara 2 or if Kalyanram and his team are working on a new idea. The shoot of Bimbisara 2 will commence next year and Kalyanram’s NTR Arts are the producers. Vassishta is in talks with Rajinikanth, Ram Charan for his upcoming projects and he has no time for Bimbisara 2. There are also reports that he may make minor changes for the script of Bimbisara 2 in the future if Kalyanram picks up his own idea.

