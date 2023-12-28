Lokesh Kanagaraj: Three Sequels on Cards

Spread the love

Leo is a mixed bag for the audience but the film raked huge revenue all over. Lokesh Kanagaraj directed the film and Vijay, Trisha played the lead roles. Lokesh Kanagaraj recently confirmed that Leo will have a sequel and the shoot commences after he completes the shoot of Khaithi 2. Lokesh Kanagaraj will direct Superstar Rajinikanth next year and he has Vikram 2 lined up. After this, he will have to shoot for Khaithi 2 and Leo 2. Lokesh Kanagaraj has a bunch of sequels and he is creating a new universe with these projects.

Lokesh Kanagaraj also emerged as one of the highest paid directors in South. He is working with all the top actors of Tamil cinema and he has no time for other actors and other language films. For now, Lokesh Kanagaraj is working on multiple scripts and he lined up a series of sequels.