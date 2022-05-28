Tarak and Kalyanram pay tributes to NTR

Today marks the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao garu. Young Tiger NTR and his brother Kalyanram offered their tributes to the legendary actor early this morning in NTR Ghat, Hyderabad. Nandamuri fans and followers gathered in large numbers this morning. The 100th birthday celebrations of NTR are expected to be celebrated in a grand manner across the Telugu states. Several Tollywood celebrities took their social media pages to remind about NTR and his journey.

Late NTR holds a prominent place in the hearts of the Telugu audience and his contribution to Telugu cinema has been remarkable. His son Nandamuri Balakrishna is a famous Tollywood actor and he has been taking the legacy of the late actor. Balakrishna will participate in the Centenary celebrations of NTR in Nimmakur today. Fans and followers are expected to gather in large numbers.