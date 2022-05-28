Pic Talk: Ravishing Rashmika stuns in Black

Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna upped her glamour quotient and she is frequently spotted across the circles of Bollywood. With several Hindi projects lined up, the top actress is waiting to join the sets of Pushpa: The Rule which has Allu Arjun in the lead role. Rashmika stunned everyone in a specially designed black outfit for the 50th birthday bash of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. She wore a body-hugging thigh slight black dress and the actress looked stunning in the clicks. Rashmika posted the clicks on her Instagram page recently. The actress was trolled after she walked uncomfortably in the dress.

