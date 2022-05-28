Who will direct Venky’s Next?

Victory Venkatesh is occupied with F3 and the film releassed yesterday. The response to the film is quite positive. The veteran actor announced that he signed two new projects and they will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sithara Entertainments respectively. Venkatesh did not reveal about the directors of these projects. There are ongoing discussions about these films. As per the update we know. Jathi Ratnalu fame KV Anudeep will direct the film produced by Sithara Entertainments.

Venky gave his nod for the script recently and the shoot of the film commences later this year. Anudeep is currently directing Siva Karthikeyan’s next film and the shoot is in the final stages. The pre-production work of Venky’s film will start very soon. Meanwhile, Venkatesh will join the sets of Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and will complete his portions soon. Venkatesh is also making his digital debut with Rana Naidu and the shoot completed recently. Rana Naidu will stream on Netflix next year.