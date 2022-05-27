Major Team announces the lowest ticket prices

After the coronavirus pandemic, the governments of Telugu states announced flexible ticket pricing and hike for biggies. There are debates going on about the high ticket prices in Telangana. The team of Major is promoting their film and the team announced the ticket prices for the Telugu states. The tickets of Major will be sold for Rs 150 in single screens and Rs 195 in multiplexes of Telangana. In Andhra Pradesh, the film tickets will be sold for Rs 147 in single screens and Rs 177 in multiplexes.

This is the lowest ticket pricing for any film post-pandemic informed the makers. The films of Pawan Kalyan like Vakeel Saab and Bheemla Nayak are sold for even lower prices in AP. Major team comes up with a decent ticket pricing so that the film will be available for all the sections. Major is the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and the film has Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar and Shobita Dhulipala in the lead roles. The film is hitting the screens on June 3rd across the globe in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages.