Taraka Ratna Passes Away after a long battle

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna suffered a massive heart attack 23 days ago and he was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru. The 39-year-old actor breathed his last yesterday night. Condolences poured in across social media on his sudden demise. Balakrishna was one of the few family members who flew to Bengaluru yesterday. His mortal remains would be brought to his residence in Mokila today and the last rites would be held soon. He was admitted to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bengaluru on January 27th after he suffered a massive heart attack in Kuppam.

He is survived by his wife Alekhya Reddy and his daughter. Taraka Ratna shared a great bonding with NTR and Kalyanram. He is turning busy in AP politics. The Chief Ministers of Telugu states along with Megastar Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja and other actors expressed their grief on the demise of Taraka Ratna. Rest in peace Taraka Ratna garu.