Samantha returning back to Kushi

Samantha has been suffering from Myositis and the shoot of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi was kept on hold since August 2023. The film even missed the announced release date and the team of Kushi has been waiting for the arrival of Samantha. The actress now allocated the dates for Kushi from March 1st and Samantha is expected to complete the shoot in quick schedules before moving on to her next project. Kushi is a romantic entertainer directed by Shiva Nirvana. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this prestigious film.

The film is expected to hit the screens during the second half of this year. Vijay Deverakonda has been idle and is in waiting mode for the past few months waiting for the arrival of Samantha. The team of Kushi is expected to welcome Samantha in a grand manner on March 1st. Samantha recently joined the sets of Varun Dhawan’s Citadel recently which is directed by Raj and DK. Samantha will announce her future projects after she completes the shoot of Kushi.