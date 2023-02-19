Megastar’s Bhola Shankar Out of Summer Race

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next upcoming Bhola Shankar film is reportedly moved out from the summer race. The film was scheduled for April 14th release and was in rush to encash the Waltair Veerayya craze. But the latest buzz is that the film is reportedly postponed and will have an official announcement very soon.

As per sources, Bhola Shankar will be scheduled for Dasara release. The film is an official remake of the Tamil film Vedhalam and Meher Ramesh is the director. Tamannaah Bhatia is the lead actress and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s sister. AK Entertainment is producing this big-ticket entertainer. An official announcement about the Dasara release would be made soon.