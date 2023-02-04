Taraka Ratna to be shifted Abroad?

Nandamuri Tarak Ratna had a sudden cardiac arrest while he was Nara Lokesh at Yuvagalam Padayatra at Kuppam. The actor was rushed to Kuppam hospital and then shifted to Narayana Hrudalaya in Banglore. His health condition is currently stable and improving. He continues to be in ICU on life support.

Taraka Ratna’s other organs are working fine. Doctors conducted brain and heart tests again. Based on the result of the brain test, family members are planning to shift Taraka Ratna to abroad for better treatment. Balakrishna is personally monitoring the health condition and TDP Hindupur MLA Lakshmi Narayana is updated about this.